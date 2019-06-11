Wreckage of missing AN-32 aircraft found near Lipo in Arunachal Pradesh

-
The wreckage of an IAF aircraft, which went missing eight days ago with 13 people on board, was found Tuesday in Lipo locality of Arunachal Pradesh, official sources said.
The Russian-origin AN-32 aircraft lost contact on the afternoon of June 3 after taking off from Jorhat in Assam for Menchuka advanced landing ground near the border with China.
The wreckage of the aircraft has been located in an area called Lipo, the sources said.
