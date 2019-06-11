JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Bengal violence: At least two killed, three injured in North 24 Parganas
Business Standard

Wreckage of missing AN-32 aircraft found near Lipo in Arunachal Pradesh

The Russian-origin AN-32 aircraft lost contact on the afternoon of June 3 after taking off from Jorhat in Assam

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

AN-32 aircraft at an advanced landing ground in Mechuka, on the Sino-Indian border. These workhorses supply the Indian army outposts along the Line of Actual Control (LAC). Photo: Ajai Shukla
File photo of AN-32 aircraft

The wreckage of an IAF aircraft, which went missing eight days ago with 13 people on board, was found Tuesday in Lipo locality of Arunachal Pradesh, official sources said.

The Russian-origin AN-32 aircraft lost contact on the afternoon of June 3 after taking off from Jorhat in Assam for Menchuka advanced landing ground near the border with China.

The wreckage of the aircraft has been located in an area called Lipo, the sources said.
First Published: Tue, June 11 2019. 15:40 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU