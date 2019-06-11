Wreckage of missing AN-32 aircraft found near Lipo in Arunachal Pradesh

The wreckage of an aircraft, which went missing eight days ago with 13 people on board, was found Tuesday in Lipo locality of Arunachal Pradesh, official sources said.

The Russian-origin lost contact on the afternoon of June 3 after taking off from Jorhat in Assam for Menchuka advanced landing ground near the border with China.

The wreckage of the aircraft has been located in an area called Lipo, the sources said.