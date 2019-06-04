Wrester Babita to get married

champion wrestler Phogat is all set to tie the knot with after her family gave the approval.

Babita shared a photograph Tuesday on her page, in which the would-be-groom can be seen seeking blessing of her father

The 29-year-old grappler captioned the photograph, saying: "@SuhagVivek you know it's official when you get the blessing from my bapu. It's time for Dilwale to take her Dulhaniya."



The couple is expected to tie the knot at the end of this year.

According to his social media profile, is a winner of last year's 'Kesari award'.

Babita is the younger of the two famous Phogat sisters, elder being Geeta, on whom the successful Bollywood film 'Dangal' is based.

A bronze medallist at the 2012 Championships, Babita had won yellow metals at 2014 and 2018

