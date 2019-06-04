Severe Vidarbha heatwave to help south-west monsoon advance:

There will be severe heatwave conditions in over the next two days, the Mumbai Regional Centre of the said Tuesday, adding that it would help the south-west monsoon to advance.

An Meteorological Department said a "heat low" situation is being created in due to higher temperatures in and desert.

"This (heat low situation) leads to creation of low pressure area and helps in advancement of south-west monsoon over India," he said.

The has, meanwhile, issued a warning of severe heatwave starting Tuesday and lasting till Thursday.

In a statement, it said there would be heatwave on Friday and Saturday in many places in and several pockets of Marathwada.

It added there was no warning for the rest of the state between Tuesday and Thursday.

