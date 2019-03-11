Xoxoday Crosses 100 Crores Annual Turnover for FY 2018-19

/ -- Xoxoday, a commerce company, crossed Rs 100 crore for the financial year 2018-19. Xoxoday's engagement platform helps companies build a happy and engaged workforce.

They leveraged the 100 Crore achievement by adding a vibrant and plush office in HSR layout, In addition to this, Xoxoday also unveiled a range of top-notch employee benefits including free meals, insurance, sabbatical leaves, flexible working hours, wellness programs, learning programs etc - to make working at Xoxoday an exceptional experience and thus intently practising what they preach.

Employee engagement and happiness have perpetually been major challenges in people management across industries. Xoxoday addresses this gap using its robust technology with features that enrich the entire employee experience. The Xoxoday platform has applications in and There are 3 products that they offer. The Xoxoday for Employees product enables HRs and CXOs to improve employee happiness and engagement. The Xoxoday for Channel product helps channel managers create an engaged distributor and Xoxoday for Rewards product offers an driven digital rewards platform to simplify rewards, recognition and incentive programs with a global catalogue of 5000+ experiences, 1000+ gift cards and 10,000+ perks.

The company envisions to lead the global market in the employee engagement and rewards segment. Xoxoday aims to leverage applications of BI, AI, and Predictive Analytics in people-tech.

Xoxoday currently has over 500 clients spread across APAC, US and The company has been awarded as the Best Tech-HR platform by They are ranked 9th amongst the top 50 fastest growing tech-companies by and have also won India SME Award in 2018.

