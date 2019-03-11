CBI arrests 2 railway officials for demanding Rs 10 lakh bribe from contractor

The CBI has arrested two senior railway officials for allegedly demanding a bribe of Rs 10 lakh from a for clearing his bills, officials said Monday.

Neeraj Puri Goswami, (Sr. DSTE), and P.K. Singh, Divisional Signal and Telecom (DSTE) have been arrested on the basis of a complaint from the contractor, they said.

The two officers are posted in North Central Railway,

It is alleged that they demanded bribe of Rs five lakh each from the in a tender work amounting to Rs 1.43 crore allotted to his firm in March 2017, which was still underway.

They allegedly threatened to terminate the tender on the count of slow progress of work, if he did not put his signature on the measurement book, a periodical record of work done, they said.

The agency arrested the two and also recovered documents related to their assets during searches, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)