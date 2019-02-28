Majesco announces major update for Majesco Distribution Management

Majesco announced a major update to the Majesco Distribution Management solution.

With many insurers focused on distribution initiatives to drive growth, they are looking to enhance of channels and distributors, manage appointments and licensing, create innovative compensation plans and much more to optimize their existing and new channels in order to improve customer acquisition and retention.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)