Yes Bank co-promoters agree to nominate one director each on board

promoters and have agreed to nominate one each on the bank's board as part of truce being under the works, the said Tuesday.

The in November had said that efforts were underway for mutual resolution and truce between group and and her family, the two of the

said recently select senior board of directors of the bank had interacted with Kapur and her family.

" Group and Group have agreed to nominate one each on the bank's board, subject to the completion of the necessary documentation," said in a regulatory filing.

The two new appointed directors will be announced at the next scheduled Board meeting in April 2019.

"This is intended to ensure better coordination and support by the two with the new MD & and the board of directors of the bank," it added.

Yes Bank also said that its board and recommended the name of a of the bank to the Reserve Bank to temporarily hold the office of the MD& as an

The will hold the position as " on Interim Special Duty (MD & CEO's responsibilities)' from Feb 1, 2019 till such date Ravneet Gill assumes office in March, 2019," it said.

Last week, Yes Bank had appointed Deutsche Bank head as its (MD&CEO) as incumbent Rana Kapoor is required to step down on January 31.

As per sources, the bank has named Ajai Kumar, the on its board to be acting an for the RBI's recommendation.

In September, the Reserve Bank had asked Kapoor to find a replacement for himself. Kapoor had co-founded the bank in 2004 along with his Ashok Kapur, who died in the 2008 terror attacks, post which his wife Madhu Kapur became the co-promoter of the bank.

Kapoor and Kapur have been caught-up in a legal battle since 2015 on some issues including nominating members of their choice on the board of the bank.

Madhu is sister of Rana Kapoor's wife and the two co-promoters of the bank have been working towards reaching a settlement.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)