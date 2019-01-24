Ravneet Singh Gill to be Yes Bank MD, CEO

-
ALSO READ
Yes Bank spurts on buzz Deutsche Bank's Ravneet Singh Gill in race for CEO post
Yes Bank gets RBI nod for Ravneet Singh Gill to be CEO
Yes Bank slumps over 6% post board meeting outcome
RBI approves Kapoor's re-appointed as Yes Bank MD
German supervisor raps Deutsche Bank over money laundering
-
Deutsche Bank India CEO Ravneet Singh Gill has been named the new MD and CEO of Yes Bank with effect from March 1.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) gave its approval to replace current MD and CEO Rana Kapoor, whose term ends on January 31, with Gill, Yes Bank said in a regulatory filing after its Board meeting on Thursday.
"The Bank has received RBI approval for its new MD and CEO," it said.
The bank's Board will convene on January 29 to finalize the interim transition.
In September 2018, RBI had rejected the bank's request to extend Rana Kapoor's tenure for three years and said he could continue until January 31, 2019.
Share price of Yes Bank on the BSE closed at Rs 225.95 on Thursday, higher by Rs 28.65 or 14.52 per cent from the previous close.
--IANS
rrb-mgu/mr
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU