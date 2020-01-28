Yes Bank sells shares worth Rs 5.7 crore in Reliance Power via open market

-
Yes Bank on Tuesday offloaded shares worth over Rs 5.7 crore in Reliance Power through an open market transaction.
According to bulk deal data on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), a total of 3,02,59,855 shares, representing 1.07 per cent of the total shares of Reliance Power, were sold by the private lender.
The lender sold the shares at an average price of Rs 1.91 apiece, which took the total deal value to over Rs 5.77 crore.
The buyer, however, could not be ascertained.
Shares of Reliance Power on Tuesday closed 5 per cent lower at Rs 1.9 on the NSE.
