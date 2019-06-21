Rains lashes several parts of Rajasthan

There was some respite from heat as several parts of were lashed by ranging from two to eight cm in the last 24 hours, a MeT said on Friday.

The highest rainfall of eight cm was recorded by Dag of Jhalawar followed by six cm in Shergarh of Jodhpur, five cm in Pokaran of Jaisalmer and four cm each in Srimadhopur, Masuda, Phalodi, Rohat and Jodhpur tehsil, the said.

Various other places in the state recorded two to three cm rainfall during the period. Though, no rainfall was recorded in major cities of the state on Friday, he added.

Sriganganagar was the hottest place in the state with the maximum temperature of 42.4 degree Celsius followed by 41.3 degrees in Churu, 41.1 degrees in Bikaner, 40.6 degrees in Barmer, 40.4 degrees in Jaisalmer, 38.6 degrees in Kota, 36.8 degrees in and 36.3 degrees in Jodhpur, the said.

While, the minimum temperature was recorded between 24 to 29.5 degree Celsius, the department said.

It has forecast light to moderate rainfall and thunderstorm at isolated places in the state in the next 24 hours.

