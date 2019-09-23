You can't get higher than this: Phoebe Waller-Bridge on potential 'Fleabag' third season

Even top Emmy honours aren't enough to lure Phoebe Waller-Bridge to make a third season of "Fleabag".

For Waller-Bridge, the creator and star of the dark comedy, the story of Fleabag is "complete".

The series, led by Waller-Bridge's angry, confused and sexually active woman in her 30s, took home four trophies, including three for the star-- lead actress in a comedy series, best comedy series and best comedy writing.

Global appreciation for the BBC Three-Amazon show had both the audience and critics holding on to the hope to see what happens in the story after Fleabag and the 'Hot Priest' (played by Andrew Scott) go their separate ways.

Amazon Studios head Jennifer Salke had earlier said she would be ecstatic to give another run to the comedy, if Waller-Bridge was up for it.

According to Variety, the actor said winning big at the Emmys was another reason to not revisit the character.

"To be honest, this just feels like the most beautiful, beautiful way to say goodbye to it. It does feel like the story is actually complete even though it is so nice to hear that so many people loved it...

"I'm like... 'Uh, maybe she shouldn't have waved goodbye at the end.' But it does feel right, you go out on a high. You can't get higher than this," Waller-Bridge told reporters at the awards backstage.

