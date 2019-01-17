Youth found dead in flat, father alleges murder

A 23-year-old was found dead with veins in his hand slit in a flat here, police said Wednesday.

The deceased has been identified as His father, Salim, alleged in his complaint that his son was called by half-a-dozen people out of his house and was killed.

Majid's father said they came to know about the incident in the morning. Cash, mobile phone and some other belongings have been stolen from the house.

An FIR has been registered and an autopsy has been conducted. An angle of enmity, monetary dispute and illicit relations is being probed, the said.

