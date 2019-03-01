Youth gored to death, 3 others hurt in 'jallikattu' in TN

A 23-year old man was gored to death while three others were injured in bull taming sport 'jallikattu' near in the district Friday, police said.

Manikandan suffered serious injuries in his stomach area as a bull attacked him and flung him at the sport organised in connection with a temple festival.

He died while being taken to hospital.

The bull also injured a 22-year old man while two others were hurt later. All have been hospitalised, police added.

