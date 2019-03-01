Delhi High Court Judge Valmiki Mehta dies of heart attack

Justice Valmiki Mehta, of Court, passed away Friday morning after suffering a heart attack.

He was cremated in the evening at the electric crematorium in Nigam Bodh Ghat here.

Born on June 6, 1959 in Mumbai, Justice Mehta had completed his schooling in Vishakhapatnam and did graduation in B.Com (H) from Sri Venkateshwara College, (DU) and LLB from in DU. He enrolled with the Delhi in 1982 and started practising.

Justice Mehta is survived by his wife, two sons and two

Justice Mehta's son is married to of India Ranjan Gogoi's daughter.

Justice Mehta had practised in Court, district courts and various tribunals in civil matters and was designated as a in 2001 at the age of 42 years.

He had assumed office as Additional Judge, Court on April 15, 2009.

K C Mittal conveyed condolences and said the of sudden demise of Justice Mehta has come as a shock to the legal fraternity and a big loss to the Bar and the Bench.

Vikas Pahwa said, "In the passing on of Justice Valmiki Mehta, has lost a towering legal mind who served the bench with boundless dedication, utmost integrity and commitment. We at the bar shall miss his noble service at the judicial delivery system. My condolences to the family. May his soul rest in peace."



Justice Mehta was known for taking stern action against dishonest and frivolous litigations.

During floods last year, he had directed some litigants, whose pleas were found to be meritless, to deposit heavy sums to the CM's Distress Relief Fund.

Justice Mehta was part of the five- bench which recently held that two causes of action -- one for relief in respect of passing off, and another in respect of design infringement under the Designs Act, 2000 can be joined and tried in a composite suit.

