US could withdraw troops from Afghanistan within five years: NYT

US forces could leave within five years under a plan being offered as part of a potential deal with the to end the nearly 18-year war, has reported.

Negotiations are believed to be progressing after high-level talks last month ended with a "draft framework" on potential US troop withdrawal and a pact to prevent from harbouring terrorists.

The US has also pushed for a ceasefire and the opening of a dialogue between the and the government -- demands that have been repeatedly rejected by the insurgents.

"All American troops would withdraw from over the next three to five years under a new plan being offered in peace negotiations that could lead to a government in that shares power with the Taliban," read the report published Thursday.

The newspaper said more than half a dozen current and former American and European officials had described aspects of the plan that could see US troops levels cut by half in the coming months and "largely shift American operations to counter terrorism strikes".

There are approximately 14,000 US troops based in the country, providing training and air support to Afghan forces along with overseeing counterterrorism operations. Thousands of European and international troops also assist in the training mission.

The were quick to reject claims, saying they were unaware of any such proposals made during the months-long diplomatic push.

The publication of the report comes as the US and Taliban have temporarily paused peace talks in Doha, with negotiations set to resume over the weekend.

"No talks have been held in the meetings regarding an interim government and elections, nor has the US side proposed anything regarding staying in Afghanistan for four or five more years," said the Taliban in a statement Friday.

Current talks had "solely revolved around withdrawal of foreign forces and the nature of this pullout as well as nature of assurances regarding future Afghanistan," it added.

The and groups have voiced concerns that an abrupt US withdrawal could spark an even bloodier civil war or a return of hardline Taliban rule.

Meanwhile violence has flared, with the Taliban claiming a pre-dawn strike on a US-Afghan base in the southwestern province of

At least four militants were killed, provincial and defence officials said Friday, after insurgents gained access to the base sparking heavy firefights with Afghan forces.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)