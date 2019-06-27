Youth hockey: Central Railway, Union Bank emerge champions

The Central Railway got the better of arch-rivals Western Railway 3-2 in an absorbing womens final of the St Peters Youth Centre Open Hockey Tournament here Thursday.

The Central outfit managed to capitalise on their scoring opportunities scoring through the efforts from Pratibha Arya, Jyoti Pal and Preeti Yadav to emerge champions.

The WR put up a fighting display and scored twice through Poonam S and Rakhi Prajapati.

Olympian Preeti Yadav was adjudged the Best player of the Tournament.

In the men's final, Union Bank of India prevailed over Coorg XI by a comfortable 2-0 margin to emerge champions.

