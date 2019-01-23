Youth Olympics silver-medallist Salima Tete named for junior women's hockey national camp

Youth silver-medallist was included in a 33-member core probable group for the junior women's national camp, starting Thursday in

The 24-day camp, to be held ahead of a four-match Test Series against starting February 8, will be conducted with at the helm.

"The upcoming camp gives us a perfect opportunity to nurture young talent and prepare them for a tough series against an experienced French team," said Singh.

"We will be focusing on developing these players, emphasising on their fitness, speed, stamina, skills, and preparing them tactically as well as mentally, for bigger challenges that the team is going to face in the future including the Women's Junior Asia Cup," he added.

Tete, who is currently travelling with with the senior team to Spain, will report for the camp in upon her return.

Goalkeepers Bichu Devi Kharibam, and have been called up for the camp along with defenders Priyanka, Salima Tete, Gagandeep Kaur, Antim, Ishika Choudhary, Priya, Philicia Toppo, Gurleen Grewal, and

The midfield comprises Baljeet Kaur, Chetna, Reet, Mariana Kujur, Preeti, Prabhleen Kaur, Jiwan Kishori Toppo, Rozy Bharti, Ajmina Kujur and Upasana Singh.

Lalrindinki, Mumtaz Khan, Sharmila Devi, Deepika Soreng, K M Arya, Deepika, Savita, Pinki Ekka, and are the forwards who have been called to the camp.

Forward will also be reporting for the camp in once she completes her rehabilitation.

