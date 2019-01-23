Youth Olympics silver-medallist Salima Tete named for junior women's hockey national camp

-
ALSO READ
Hockey India names 33 core probables for Women's National Camp
Hockey India names probables for women's national camp
33-member core group named for Indian women's hockey camp
Cabinet approves leasing out of 6 airports under PPP model
YOG silver medallists Salima and Lalremsiami named in Hockey national camp
-
Youth Olympics silver-medallist Salima Tete was included in a 33-member core probable group for the junior women's hockey national camp, starting Thursday in Lucknow.
The 24-day camp, to be held ahead of a four-match Test Series against France starting February 8, will be conducted with coach Baljeet Singh at the helm.
"The upcoming camp gives us a perfect opportunity to nurture young talent and prepare them for a tough series against an experienced French team," said Singh.
"We will be focusing on developing these players, emphasising on their fitness, speed, stamina, skills, and preparing them tactically as well as mentally, for bigger challenges that the team is going to face in the future including the Women's Junior Asia Cup," he added.
Tete, who is currently travelling with with the senior team to Spain, will report for the camp in Lucknow upon her return.
Goalkeepers Bichu Devi Kharibam, Khushboo and Simran Chopra have been called up for the camp along with defenders Priyanka, Salima Tete, Gagandeep Kaur, Antim, Ishika Choudhary, Priya, Philicia Toppo, Gurleen Grewal, K L Marina and Reema Baxla.
The midfield comprises Baljeet Kaur, Chetna, Reet, Mariana Kujur, Preeti, Prabhleen Kaur, Jiwan Kishori Toppo, Rozy Bharti, Ajmina Kujur and Upasana Singh.
Lalrindinki, Mumtaz Khan, Sharmila Devi, Deepika Soreng, K M Arya, Deepika, Savita, Pinki Ekka, Beena Pandey and Sangita Kumari are the forwards who have been called to the camp.
Forward Sangita Kumari will also be reporting for the camp in Lucknow once she completes her rehabilitation.
Core Group:
Goalkeepers:Bichu Devi Kharibam, Khushboo, Simran Chopra
Defenders: Priyanka, Salima Tete, Gagandeep Kaur, Antim, Ishika Choudhary, Priya, Philicia Toppo, Gurleen Grewal, KL Marina, Reema Baxla
Midfielders: Baljeet Kaur, Chetna, Reet, Mariana Kujur, Preeti, Prabhleen Kaur, Jiwan Kishori Toppo, Rozy Bharti, Ajmina Kujur, Upasana Singh.
Forwards: Lalrindinki, Mumtaz Khan, Sharmila Devi, Deepika Soreng, KM Arya, Deepika, Savita, Pinki Ekka, Beena Pandey, Sangita Kumari.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU