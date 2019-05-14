JUST IN
Yulu launches operations in Mumbai

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

Bike-sharing company Yulu entered the financial capital Mumbai by launching operations in suburban Powai.

The company has introduced 80 bicycles which will be stationed across 15 stations to help people move around in a clean way, an official statement said.

* British Brewing Company plans to raise Rs 100 cr

Lounge bar British Brewing Company is looking to raise Rs 100 crore for expanding its presence in Bengaluru, Delhi-NCR, Hyderabad, Nagpur, Pune and Jaipur.

Mumbai-based Neomile Capital is aiding British Brewing Company to raise the money and will also be part-investing in the funding, an official statement said.

* Games2win announces Rs 10 cr fund for gaming start-ups

Mobile games creator Games2win Tuesday announced Rs 10 crore fund for gaming start-ups and entrepreneurs.

The start-ups will get project funding to launch new games without having to sacrifice equity, an official statement said.

First Published: Tue, May 14 2019. 22:06 IST

