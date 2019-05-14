Three enter showroom for test drive, flee with SUV

A (SUV) was stolen allegedly by three men who had walked into a in for a test drive, police said Tuesday.

The incident took place on Sunday at the in Greater Noida's Kasna area, they said.

"The trio had entered the posing as customers. After a walk around inside the showroom they showed interest in an SUV, a Creta, but soon took out a pistol to intimidate a salesman," a said.

"Next they got into the car and sped away from the showroom," the said.

An FIR for loot was registered against the trio following a complaint from the representatives of the showroom, (SHO) of the station Ajay Kumar said.

"The three accused are yet to be identified and the Creta is to be tracked. We have taken up a probe and will soon nab the culprits," he said.

