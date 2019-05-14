UP: Two book Ola from Mathura to Delhi, flee with vehicle

An Ola cab driver was allegedly held captive by two passengers, who had booked a ride from Mathura to Delhi early Tuesday, and fled with the vehicle after abandoning him in Greater Noida, according to police.
The duo had booked the cab from Mathura to Delhi around 12:30 am. The cab, a Maruti Swift Dzire, was being driven by Wajid, a native of Meerut, police said.
"Around 2 am, when the vehicle crossed the Jewar toll plaza, about 20 kms from there, the passengers asked the driver to stop the car and suddenly overpowered him and held him hostage," a police official said.
"Later they abandoned the driver near Chuhadpur village and fled with his vehicle," the official said.
An FIR has been registered at the Ecotech I police station in Greater Noida and a probe is underway.
The case has been registered under Indian Penal Code section 392 (robbery) and investigation has been taken up, SHO Ecotech I Mukesh Kumar said.
