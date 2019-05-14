UP: Two book Ola from Mathura to Delhi, flee with vehicle

An Ola cab was allegedly held captive by two passengers, who had booked a ride from to early Tuesday, and fled with the vehicle after abandoning him in Greater Noida, according to police.

The duo had booked the cab from to around 12:30 am. The cab, a Maruti Swift Dzire, was being driven by Wajid, a native of Meerut, police said.

"Around 2 am, when the vehicle crossed the Jewar toll plaza, about 20 kms from there, the passengers asked the to stop the car and suddenly overpowered him and held him hostage," a said.

"Later they abandoned the near Chuhadpur village and fled with his vehicle," the said.

An FIR has been registered at the in Greater and a probe is underway.

The case has been registered under Indian Penal Code section 392 (robbery) and investigation has been taken up, SHO Ecotech I said.

