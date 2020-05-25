JUST IN
Business Standard

Zachary Quinto marks four years of sobriety

Topics
Entertainment Culture

Press Trust of India  |  Los Angeles 

"Star Trek" actor Zachary Quinto says he is full of gratitude as he celebrated four years of abstinence from alcohol and drugs.

The 42-year-old actor took to Instagram to share the news on Sunday.

"Four years sober sun-kissed selfie. Grateful for today!" Quinto captioned his picture.

The actor is best known for playing the role of Spock in the reboot "Star Trek" film (2009) and its sequels.

He was also nominated for a best supporting actor Emmy for his performance in "American Horror Story: Asylum" in 2013.


First Published: Mon, May 25 2020. 14:30 IST

