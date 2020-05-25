Zachary Quinto marks four years of sobriety

"Star Trek" actor Zachary Quinto says he is full of gratitude as he celebrated four years of abstinence from alcohol and drugs.

The 42-year-old actor took to Instagram to share the on Sunday.

"Four years sober sun-kissed selfie. Grateful for today!" Quinto captioned his picture.

The actor is best known for playing the role of Spock in the reboot "Star Trek" film (2009) and its sequels.

He was also nominated for a best supporting actor Emmy for his performance in "American Horror Story: Asylum" in 2013.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)