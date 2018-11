Zika strain does not have mutation linked to fetal microcephaly: Health Min on Raj samples

Analysis of strains collected from Jaipur, where there is an outbreak of the disease, has suggested that they do not have the known mutations linked to fetal microcephaly, a serious in new-borns delivered by infected mothers, according to the Ministry.

TheICMR-NIV, Pune has sequenced 5 strains collected at different time points of the outbreak.

"Advanced molecular studies of strains, carried out through Next Generation Sequencing suggest that the known mutations linked to fetal and high transmissibility of Zika virus in Aedes mosquitoes are not present in the current Zika virus strain that has affected Rajasthan," the ministry said Saturday.

However, the government has maintained high vigil of the possibility of adverse pregnancy outcomes in women exposed to Zika virus as the strain may mutate in future or some other unknown/host factors may play a role in /other birth defects, the statement said.

The Ministry said that around 2,000 samples were tested out of which 159 cases have been confirmed. Adequate numbers of testing kits have been provided to the Viral Research and

The government has been supplied with all the material prepared to create awareness about and its prevention strategies and all pregnant mothers in the area are being monitored.

Extensive surveillance and vector control measures are being taken up in the area as per protocol by the

is an emerging currently being reported by 86 countries worldwide. Symptoms of are similar to other such as dengue, and include fever, skin rashes, conjunctivitis, muscle and joint pain, malaise, and

In India, the first outbreak was reported in Ahmedabad in January/February 2017 and second outbreak in July, 2017 from district in Both these outbreaks were successfully contained through intensive surveillance and vector management, the statement said.

The disease continues to be on disease surveillance radars of Union Ministry although it is no longer a Public Health Emergency of International Concern vide WHO notification since 18th November, 2016.

