Zinc futures rise 1.05 pc on spot demand

prices rose by 1.05 per cent to Rs 206.10 per kg in futures trade Tuesday, tracking a firm trend at the physical market on the back of uptick in demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, for June contracts was trading higher by Rs 2.15 or 1.05 per cent, at Rs 206.10 per kg with a business turnover of 5,504 lots.

Marketmen said prices rose as participants raised bets following a pickup in demand from consuming industries.

