Business Standard

Zuckerberg says 'optimistic' on French regulatory plans after Macron meeting

AFP  |  Paris 

Facebook chief Mark Zuckerberg on Friday said he was "encouraged" and "optimistic" about the regulatory framework being suggested by France for the social media giant and other online platforms, after a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron.

"I am hopeful that it can become a model" that can be used "across the EU", Zuckerberg said.

The meeting follows the drawing up of a report by experts and top French civil servants proposing that each member state of the European Union set up its own regulatory authority to police social networks.

First Published: Fri, May 10 2019. 22:11 IST

