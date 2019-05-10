Zuckerberg says 'optimistic' on French regulatory plans after Macron meeting

-
Facebook chief Mark Zuckerberg on Friday said he was "encouraged" and "optimistic" about the regulatory framework being suggested by France for the social media giant and other online platforms, after a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron.
"I am hopeful that it can become a model" that can be used "across the EU", Zuckerberg said.
The meeting follows the drawing up of a report by experts and top French civil servants proposing that each member state of the European Union set up its own regulatory authority to police social networks.
