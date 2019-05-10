IIMC extends last date to apply for PG diploma courses

The (IIMC) has extended the last date to apply for its various Post Graduate Diploma programmes till May 15 from the earlier date of May 12.

The institute had been receiving requests for extension of last date, particularly from students in and adjoining states, where were badly affected due to severe cyclonic storm 'Fani', a press release said.

Admissions have been announced for 476 seats across IIMC's six campuses in Delhi, (Odisha), (Mizoram), Jammu (J&K), Amravati (Maharashtra) and Kottayam (Kerala).

The institute has also introduced 10 per cent quota for the economically weaker section.

The selection for the PG Diploma courses will be through a national-level entrance examination comprising a descriptive written test, a group discussion and an interview.

The written examination for the PG Diploma Courses in Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, and Urdu will be held on May 25.

For English journalism, Hindi journalism, Radio and TV Journalism and Advertising and Public Relations, the written test will be held on May 26.

