American Airlines says government shutdown holds up FAA approval of aircraft

(Reuters) - Group Inc on Monday said the Federal Administration's (FAA) approval of two MAX 8 is on hold due to the shutdown.

The has already taken delivery of the two aircraft, but both planes are in awaiting FAA approvals required for commercial operation.

American said it did not see any impact from the delay on its flight schedule or customers.

A partial shutdown over Donald Trump's demand for $5.7 billion to build a wall along the U.S.- border entered its 24th day on Monday.

Talks between Trump and congressional Democrats remained stalled even as some of his fellow Republicans called on the to cut a deal, as tension mounted nationwide.

Shares of the planemaker were down nearly 1 percent at $349.65, while fell 2.4 percent to $31.05 in morning trading.

(Reporting by in and in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

