Volkswagen to invest $800 mln, build new electric vehicle in U.S.

By David Shepardson

(Reuters) - said on Monday it is investing $800 million to build a new electric vehicle at its plant in Chattanooga, Tennessee, as it shifts toward zero emission vehicles.

The German automaker, in an announcement at the Auto Show, said it is adding 1,000 new jobs and electric vehicle production in will begin in 2022. German automakers have been under pressure from U.S. to increase their investments in the

"We obviously think electric vehicles are going to play a more and more prominent role," said Bill Haslam, who took part in the announcement.

Volkswagen said in November it planned to assemble electric vehicles at a plant in North America, but had not decided which one.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by and Jeffrey Benkoe)

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)