Apple demanded $1 billion from Qualcomm for chance to win iPhone

(Reuters) - asked for $1 billion as an "incentive payment" from Inc in order for to become the supplier of for Apple's iPhone, Qualcomm's testified on Friday at a trial with U.S. antitrust regulators.

The $1 billion payment as part of a 2011 deal between Apple and was meant to ease the technical costs of swapping out the iPhone's with Qualcomm's.

But Qualcomm testified at a trial with the that the hefty payment was part of why Qualcomm sought to become the sole supplier of Apple's

(Reporting by Stephen Nellis; Editing by Sandra Maler)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)