Asia shares struggle with trade fears, oil holds gains

By Wayne Cole

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Asian shares were subdued on Wednesday as weakness in Chinese stocks and the yuan weighed on sentiment, while held hefty gains as the pressured allies to stop buying Iranian crude.

MSCI's broadest index of shares outside <.MIAPJ0000PUS> was off 0.05 percent after touching a two-year trough on Tuesday. Markets have been pressured by sharp losses in China, where blue chips <.CSI300> were near 13-month lows.

Japan's Nikkei <.N225> has been faring better and was all but flat in early trade.

U.S. futures jumped 3.6 percent on Tuesday after new broke that was pushing allies to halt imports of Iranian crude. [nL1N1TS0ZR]

The market rallied further after the American Institute said U.S. crude inventories had fallen by much more than expected. [O/R]

Early Wednesday, U.S. crude was up 8 cents at $70.61, while Brent climbed 24 cents to $76.55 a barrel.

The jump in boosted the Wall Street 1.4 percent <.SPNY>, making it the biggest gainer on the

The <.SPX> still only managed to add 0.22 percent overall, while the Dow <.DJI> rose 0.12 percent and the Nasdaq <.IXIC> 0.39 percent.

Confusion still reigned over U.S. trade policy.

The overwhelmingly passed a bill on Tuesday to tighten foreign investment rules, spurred by bipartisan concerns about Chinese bids to acquire sophisticated U.S. [nL1N1TS1UB]

Yet also endorsed a measured approach to restricting Chinese investments in U.S. companies, saying a strengthened merger security review committee could protect sensitive technologies. [nL1N1TS1NO]

"We remain of the view that a large scale "trade war" remains a low probability though the odds of it happening appear to have increased," said

He noted that the latest tariff threats from the would cover more than 30 percent of U.S. imports, equal to almost 5 percent of annual economic output (GDP).

"If all this were to happen, and U.S. trading partners were to retaliate, it would deliver a significant supply shock to the world economy, raising inflation and lowering growth."

BACK TO YUAN WATCHING

In markets, the dollar regained some ground though investors remained unsure whether the tit-for-tat on tariffs would ultimately prove bullish or bearish for the

Measured against a basket of currencies, the dollar was a fraction firmer at 94.705, after bouncing from 94.171 on Tuesday. The euro was back at $1.1648, having run into profit-taking at a top of $1.1720 overnight.

The dollar had also rallied to 110.12 yen , though that just left it in the middle of the recent 109.20/110.90 trading range.

The dollar was aided in part by recent gains on the Chinese yuan, which had stirred speculation was weakening its to bolster exports.

The dollar climbed 0.7 percent to a six-month peak of 6.5880 yuan in offshore trading overnight having risen for nine straight sessions.

All eyes were now on where China's central would set the opening fix. The yuan ended at 6.5560 on Tuesday.

In commodity markets, gold was seemingly no longer considered a safe haven by investors and hit its lowest in over six months.

Spot gold was last at $1,258.30 having hit its weakest since mid-December at $1,254.16.

(Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)