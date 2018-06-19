Asia stocks slide to four-month low as Trump threatens more China tariffs

By Shinichi Saoshiro

(Reuters) - Asian stocks skidded to a four-month low on Tuesday as U.S. threatened new tariffs on Chinese goods in an escalating tit-for-tat trade war between the world's two biggest economies that has rattled financial markets.

Trump warned on Monday that would impose a 10 percent on $200 billion of Chinese goods after Beijing's decision to raise tariffs on $50 billion in U.S. goods, which was in retaliation for U.S. tariffs announced on Friday.

Trump said if increases its tariffs again in response to the latest U.S. move, "we will meet that action by pursuing additional tariffs on another $200 billion of goods."

said it will take "qualitative" and "quantitative" measures if the publishes an additional list of tariffs on its products.

The trade frictions have kept financial markets on edge, with investors and businesses increasingly worried that a full-blown trade battle could derail global growth.

MSCI's broadest index of shares outside lost more than 1 percent to its lowest level since early June, dragged down by a slide in Chinese shares.

The Shanghai Composite Index dropped 1.6 percent and Hong Kong's Hang Seng shed 2 percent.

Japan's Nikkei lost 0.8 percent, South Korea's retreated 0.85 percent while Australian stocks added 0.3 percent.

futures were off 0.8 percent, pointing to a another down day for Wall Street shares which slipped on Monday.

The dollar fell 0.6 percent to 109.885 yen following Trump's comments. The yen is often sought in times of market turmoil and political tensions.

"The financial markets are trying to gain a breather after last week, when there were many events, but U.S.- trade remains a lingering theme, at least until the U.S. tariffs take effect early in July," said Masahiro Ichikawa, at in

The euro was 0.1 percent higher at $1.1635 . The Australian dollar, often seen as a proxy to China-related trades, shed 0.2 percent to $0.7409 after brushing a one-year low of $0.7394.

In commodities, remained volatile ahead of Friday's OPEC meeting at a time when and are pushing for higher output.

Brent crude futures fell 0.6 percent to $74.91 a barrel after rallying 2.5 percent overnight.

Lower-risk assets gained on the latest round of trade threats.

Spot gold was up 0.4 percent at $1,283.60 an ounce. The 10-year note yield declined about 4 basis points to 2.881 percent, its lowest since June 1.

(Editing by and Kim Coghill)

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)