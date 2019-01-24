Australia's Amcor delays Bemis takeover citing U.S. govt shutdown

(Reuters) - Ltd, world's biggest listed packaging company, pushed the closing date of its takeover of American rival Co Inc by a quarter on Thursday, citing regulatory due to the partial shutdown.

The $5.25 billion all-stock deal was initially expected to close in the first quarter of 2019, had said in August last year. But it has now been pushed to the second quarter.

"In the United States, antitrust approval and completion of shareholder meeting documentation review by the have been delayed due to the partial shutdown," said in a statement on Thursday.

The company had secured antitrust clearances and other regulatory consents in all other jurisdictions besides the U.S, the statement added.

Amcor swooped on Company last year as packaging firms jostled to buy growth with acquisitions.

(Reporting by in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)