Hyundai Motor swings to net loss in fourth quarter, misses consensus

-
ALSO READ
Kia issues new U.S. recall of 68,000 vehicles for fire risks
Hyundai Motor second-quarter profit drops on U.S. slump, slow China recovery
Hyundai's December sales up 4.8%; 2018 off-take higher by 4.7%
Insight: How Hyundai Motor, once a rising star, lost its shine
Kia Motors India expects trial production of first model to begin this month
-
SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea's Hyundai Motor reported on Thursday it swung to a net loss for the October-December quarter, bucking analysts' estimates for a profit, as its vehicle sales skidded in the key China market.
Hyundai, the world's No.5 automaker along with affiliate Kia Motors Corp, reported a net loss of 129.8 billion won ($114.95 million) for the fourth quarter, compared with the average 784 billion profit estimate of 14 analysts based on I/B/E/S Refinitiv data.
Its operating profit fell 35 percent to 501 billion won and sales climbed 5 percent to 25.67 trillion won.
($1 = 1,129.2000 won)
(Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU