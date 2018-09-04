JUST IN
Australia's Investa Office Fund gets $2.4 billion takeover offer from Oxford Properties

(Reuters) - Investa Office Fund said on Tuesday that Canada-based Oxford Properties Group had offered A$3.29 billion ($2.4 billion) for acquiring the property manager, trumping an earlier offer from the Blackstone Group.

Oxford offered A$5.5 per unit in Investa, compared with the A$5.3485 offered by Blackstone, the company said in a statement.

Investa had requested a trading halt in its shares ahead of the announcement.

($1 = 1.3868 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

First Published: Tue, September 04 2018. 12:27 IST

