Timeline: Noble Group's collapse from a $6 billion commodity trading firm

(Reuters) - Troubled was saved from after shareholders approved a $3.5 billion restructuring last week, but the company is barely a shadow of what was once Asia's biggest

Noble's market value has been all but wiped out from nearly $6 billion in February 2015 when Iceberg Research launched the first of its damaging reports on the company.

Following is a timeline of events of its near-death collapse.

2015

Feb. 15 - Blogger Iceberg Research publishes the first of many reports on Noble Group, alleging the company inflated its assets, which Noble rejects. The company's shares fall 8 percent.

Feb. 23 - Noble books an unexpected quarterly loss, hit by a $440 million asset write-down.

Feb. 25 - Iceberg publishes its second report, saying Noble overstated valuation of commodity contracts by at least $3.8 billion, which Noble again rejects.

March 23 - Noble says to take legal action on Iceberg. Says the reports are from Noble's former

Dec. 30 - cuts Noble's rating to junk status.

2016

Jan. 22 - Noble founder tells in an interview that he sees the company's future as smaller, nimbler.

May 13 - Noble clinches $3 billion credit facilities.

May 30 - quits unexpectedly; company unveils plan to sell U.S. energy distribution unit.

June 3 - Noble says to raise $500 million from a deeply discounted share issue; says founder Elman to step down in 12 months.

Oct. 10 - Noble agrees $1.05 billion sale of U.S. energy distribution unit.

2017

Feb 14 - Citing sources, reports that China's is in early talks to buy a stake in Noble; Noble confirms holding talks on a possible strategic investment in it.

Feb. 27 - Noble swings to small profit for 2016.

March 9 - Noble raises $750 million in a heavily oversubscribed bond

May 11 - takes over as and company reports quarterly loss, sending shares 33 percent lower.

May 22 - cites sources as saying is no longer pursuing purchasing a stake in Noble

June 20 - Noble gets 120-day credit extension from banks; says to skip coupon payment on a closely watched bond.

June 22 - Abu Dhabi fund discloses 5 percent stake in Noble.

July 26 - Noble strikes deal to sell U.S. gas and power business to Mercuria.

Oct. 23 - Noble agrees to sell U.S. oil liquids unit to Vitol

Nov. 15 - Noble announces formal restructuring talks

2018

Jan. 29 - Noble agrees preliminary $3.5 billion deal; says creditors to take 70 pct equity in new company.

Feb. 28 - Noble books $4.9 billion annual loss.

March 12 - Noble skips bond coupon payment.

March 14 - Noble clinches binding restructuring deal with creditors.

June 20 - Noble gets support from rebel shareholder after it sweetens equity offer.

Aug. 27 - Noble shareholders unanimously approve company's debt restructuring, clearing the final hurdle.

