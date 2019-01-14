Bharti Airtel in talks on a potential takeover of Telkom Kenya: sources

(Reuters) - is in talks about a potential takeover of Kenya, the East African nation's smallest operator, three telecoms industry sources told on Monday.

London-based Helios Investment, which owns a 60 percent stake in Telkom, was looking to partly cash out of the investment which it entered in 2015, the sources said.

Airtel and were not available for immediate comment.

(Reporting by Duncan Miriri; editing by Jason Neely)

