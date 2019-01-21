Bowing to U.S. pressure, Germany bans Iran airline from its airspace

(Reuters) - has bowed to U.S. pressure to ban from its airspace an Iranian accused of ferrying weapons and advisers to help support Bashar Al-Assad's forces in Syria's civil war.

A senior source told on Monday that had revoked the landing rights of Marhan Air due to suspicions that it was being used for military purposes by Iran's Revolutionary Guards and also on safety grounds.

The measure did not constitute the imposition of general sanctions against Iran, the source said.

The withdrawal of Marhan's operating licence, first reported by newspaper and public broadcastsers NDR and WDR, follows a concerted campaign by the United States, which first listed the as a sanctions target in 2011.

In September, Richard Grenell, the outspoken U.S. to Berlin, tweeted his objections to the continuing to operate in " has routinely flown fighters and materiel to to prop up the Assad regime," a linked embassy press release stated.

"Why is allowed to fly into and Duesseldorf," he asked on "I'm going to keep asking everyday [sic]." The statement also threatened companies that dealt with Mahan with U.S. sanctions.

European countries have been under sustained U.S. pressure to reimpose sanctions on since last year pulled out of a nuclear non-proliferation treaty it had reached with under his predecessor

Along with Iran, the other signatories to the deal - Germany, France, Britain, and - are still trying to keep it alive.

The European countries, with more extensive economic ties to and mindful of the threat that would be posed by another nuclear state in their immediate neighbourhood, have sought to shield themselves from the impact of Washington's extra-territorial sanctions, with limited success.

(Reporting by Andreas Rinke, writing by Thomas Escritt; Editing by Gareth Jones)

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)