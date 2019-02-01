China's Xi wants to meet U.S. half way on trade deal, Trump says

JUST IN
Reuters  |  WASHINGTON 

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - China's leader Xi Jinping told U.S. President Donald Trump in a letter that he hopes both sides will be able to meet each other halfway to reach a trade agreement before a March 1 deadline, Trump said on Thursday.

Trump read from the letter to reporters during a White House meeting with China's Vice Premier Liu He, who is in Washington trying to reach a deal that would ease trade tensions between the world's two largest economies.

