Venezuela's Citgo weighs bankruptcy - WSJ

(Reuters) - Venezuela's most important foreign asset Petroleum Corp is considering options, including bankruptcy filing in the United States, amid a row between the and the country's leftist government, the reported.

Houston-based Citgo, one of the largest refiners in the United States, filing for court protection could provide stability in its operations as it deals with looming governance crisis and competing creditor claims on its assets, the report said on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by S Nair in Bengaluru)

