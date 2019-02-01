Venezuela's Citgo weighs bankruptcy - WSJ

-

(Reuters) - Venezuela's most important foreign asset Citgo Petroleum Corp is considering options, including bankruptcy filing in the United States, amid a row between the Trump administration and the country's leftist government, the Wall Street Journal reported.
Houston-based Citgo, one of the largest refiners in the United States, filing for court protection could provide stability in its operations as it deals with looming governance crisis and competing creditor claims on its assets, the report said on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.
Citgo did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
(Reporting by Shanti S Nair in Bengaluru)
