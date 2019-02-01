Venezuela government threatens to board tanker to have fuel discharged - sources

PUNTO FIJO, (Reuters) - Venezuela's intelligence police and the threatened on Thursday to board a tanker docked at state-run to pressure the vessel's crew to discharge diesel sold by U.S. refiner Petroleum, according to four sources.

Venezuela's fuel inventories have drained this week since the imposed new sanctions on PDVSA, making it difficult for customers to pay for Venezuelan crude exports and to get paid to deliver imports needed for the country's domestic market.

(Reporting by and Marianna Parraga, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)

