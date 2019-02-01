Venezuela government threatens to board tanker to have fuel discharged - sources

-
PUNTO FIJO, Venezuela (Reuters) - Venezuela's intelligence police and the National Guard threatened on Thursday to board a tanker docked at state-run PDVSA's Cardon port to pressure the vessel's crew to discharge diesel sold by U.S. refiner Citgo Petroleum, according to four sources.
Venezuela's fuel inventories have drained this week since the United States imposed new sanctions on PDVSA, making it difficult for customers to pay for Venezuelan crude exports and to get paid to deliver imports needed for the country's domestic market.
(Reporting by Mircely Guanipa and Marianna Parraga, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)
