JUST IN
You are here: Home » Reuters » News

General Electric's modest gains, candour spark 'relief rally'
Business Standard

Venezuela government threatens to board tanker to have fuel discharged - sources

Reuters  |  PUNTO FIJO, Venezuela 

PUNTO FIJO, Venezuela (Reuters) - Venezuela's intelligence police and the National Guard threatened on Thursday to board a tanker docked at state-run PDVSA's Cardon port to pressure the vessel's crew to discharge diesel sold by U.S. refiner Citgo Petroleum, according to four sources.

Venezuela's fuel inventories have drained this week since the United States imposed new sanctions on PDVSA, making it difficult for customers to pay for Venezuelan crude exports and to get paid to deliver imports needed for the country's domestic market.

(Reporting by Mircely Guanipa and Marianna Parraga, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, February 01 2019. 01:39 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements