China says case against Huawei executive an abuse of legal procedures

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's Foreign Ministry on Tuesday urged Canada to immediately release Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou, saying the case was an abuse of legal procedures.
Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying made the comment at a daily news briefing in Beijing.
