JUST IN
You are here: Home » Reuters » News

German airport security staff begin one-day strike

Oil prices rise 1 percent amid supply cuts, but economic slowdown dims demand outlook
Business Standard

China says case against Huawei executive an abuse of legal procedures

Reuters  |  BEIJING 

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's Foreign Ministry on Tuesday urged Canada to immediately release Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou, saying the case was an abuse of legal procedures.

Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying made the comment at a daily news briefing in Beijing.

(Reporting by Michael Martina; Writing by Philip Wen; Editing by Robert Birsel)

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, January 15 2019. 13:11 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements