Oil up 1 percent amid supply cuts, but China slowdown weighs on demand outlook

By Gloystein

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - prices rose by more than 1 percent on Tuesday amid supply cuts led by club OPEC and Russia, although a darkening economic outlook may soon weigh on growth in fuel demand.

International Brent futures were at $59.80 per barrel at 0628 GMT, up 81 cents, or 1.4 percent, from their last close.

U.S. Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were at $51.21 per barrel, up 70 cents, or 1.4 percent.

"OPEC-led cuts and declining U.S. rig counts have bolstered market sentiment in the New Year," Singapore-based brokerage said on Tuesday.

The Middle East-dominated club of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and some non-OPEC allies, including Russia, agreed in late 2018 to cut supply to rein in a global glut.

In the United States, the amount of rigs looking for new production has dropped from a 2018-peak of 888 to a still high number of 873 in early 2019, pointing to a potential dent in production growth which was at more than 2 million barrels per day (bpd) last year, bringing American crude ouput to a record 11.7 million bpd.

Meanwhile, the last November re-imposed sanctions against Iran's Although granted sanctions waivers to Iran's biggest oil customers, mostly in Asia, the Middle Eastern country's exports have plummeted since.

"Iranian exports have already fallen sharply and are likely to remain at around 1.3 million barrels per day (bpd) in 2019, 1.3 million bpd down vs their 1H18 average," said in its 2019

On the demand side, an economic slowdown is looming over oil and financial markets.

China's (NDRC) on Tuesday signalled it may roll out more fiscal stimulus measures to stem a further economic slowdown.

Tuesday's came after crude futures fell by more than 2 percent the previous session, dragged down by weak Chinese trade data which pointed to a global economic slowdown.

"The outlook for the global economy continues to be highly uncertain," said.

The said it had cut its average 2019 Brent forecast by $16 per barrel, to $64 per barrel, citing surging U.S. production and an "increasingly uncertain demand backdrop".

Reporting by Gloystein in Singapore; Editing by Joseph Radford

