Tokyo court denies request for Nissan Ghosn's release on bail

(Reuters) - The District Court on Tuesday denied former Motor Co Ltd Carlos Ghosn's request for release on after his indictment last week on two new charges, including for aggravated breach of trust.

Ghosn awaits a lengthy criminal trial that could be as long as six months away, after his surprise arrest on Nov. 19.

Last week, Ghosn was indicted for aggravated breach of trust for temporarily transferring personal investment losses to in 2008, and under-reporting his salary for three years through March 2018. He has denied the charges.

It is rare in for defendants who deny their charges to be granted ahead of trial.

The arrest of the once-feted executive, who masterminded Nissan's financial turnaround two decades ago, sent shockwaves through the auto industry and rocked Nissan's alliance with and France's Renault SA.

Ghosn has since been removed from chairmanship positions at and Mitsubishi, but remains and chief executive at Renault.

The French government, Renault's biggest shareholder, will support Renault's decision to keep Ghosn at its helm unless it becomes clear he will be "chronically incapacitated" by the Japanese investigation, officials said on Monday.

Tuesday is likely to see "important developments" in relation to that question, one French said.

The case has also put Japan's criminal justice system under international scrutiny and sparked criticism for some of its practices, including keeping suspects in detention for long periods and prohibiting defence lawyers from being present during interrogations, which can last eight hours a day.

