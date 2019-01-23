JUST IN
You are here: Home » Reuters » News

Former Tesco director Carl Rogberg cleared of fraud over 2014 scandal

Marex Spectron to acquire Energy Broking Ireland Ltd
Business Standard

Davos: Total CEO says influx of U.S. oil exports could weigh on prices

Reuters  |  PARIS 

PARIS (Reuters) - An expected increase in U.S. oil exports could weigh on oil prices towards the end of the year, the chief executive of French energy company Total said on Wednesday.

Speaking to France's BFM Business TV on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Pouyanne said there were many factors weighing on oil prices, yet a key one was related to the situation in the United States.

One of the main reasons as to why prices were expected to be weak was because in the United States - a major oil producer - a good part of its production was not being exported because of bottlenecks at the pipelines.

"These are being constructed, and when it will be done at the end of the year, there will be an influx of U.S. crude in the market and this will drag prices lower towards the end of the year," Pouyanne said.

(Reporting by Bate Felix; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, January 23 2019. 18:35 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements