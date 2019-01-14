JUST IN
Instant view: India's Dec retail inflation rate drops to 2.19 percent, lowest since June 2017

December core consumer inflation at around 5.7 pct: analysts

Reuters  |  MUMBAI 

MUMBAI (Reuters) - India's core consumer inflation was about 5.7 percent in December, unchanged from the previous month, three analysts estimated from inflation figures released on Monday.

India's retail headline inflation rate dropped to 2.19 percent in December from a year earlier, the lowest level since June 2017, government data showed.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
