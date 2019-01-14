December core consumer inflation at around 5.7 pct: analysts

-
MUMBAI (Reuters) - India's core consumer inflation was about 5.7 percent in December, unchanged from the previous month, three analysts estimated from inflation figures released on Monday.
India's retail headline inflation rate dropped to 2.19 percent in December from a year earlier, the lowest level since June 2017, government data showed.
(Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
