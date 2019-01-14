December core consumer inflation at around 5.7 pct: analysts

(Reuters) - India's core consumer was about 5.7 percent in December, unchanged from the previous month, three analysts estimated from figures released on Monday.

India's retail headline rate dropped to 2.19 percent in December from a year earlier, the lowest level since June 2017, government data showed.

