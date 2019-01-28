JUST IN
You are here: Home » Reuters » News

Bank of India aims for fourth-quarter profit as it tackles bad loans
Business Standard

Dropbox to buy electronic signature firm HelloSign for $230 million

Reuters 

(Reuters) - Data sharing and storage company Dropbox Inc said on Monday it would buy electronic signature company HelloSign for $230 million in cash, which will expand its portfolio of workflow-related products.

Dropbox, which started as a free service to share and store files, has been building up its enterprise software offerings.

San Francisco-based HelloSign was founded in 2010 and has more than 80,000 customers.

The deal is expected to close in the first quarter of 2019.

(Reporting by Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, January 28 2019. 18:59 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements