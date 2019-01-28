Dropbox to buy electronic signature firm HelloSign for $230 million

(Reuters) - Data sharing and storage company Inc said on Monday it would buy electronic signature company for $230 million in cash, which will expand its portfolio of

Dropbox, which started as a free service to share and store files, has been building up its enterprise offerings.

San Francisco-based was founded in 2010 and has more than 80,000 customers.

The deal is expected to close in the first quarter of 2019.

(Reporting by in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)

