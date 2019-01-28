Caterpillar forecasts 2019 profit below estimates

JUST IN
Reuters 

(Reuters) - Caterpillar Inc forecast full-year profit below analysts' estimates on Monday, indicating a slide in global demand stemming from China would worsen after it reported revenue in line with expectations for the last three months of 2018.

The company forecast 2019 adjusted profit of $11.75 to $12.75 per share, compared with analysts' average estimate of $12.73, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

