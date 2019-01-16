EU agrees to extend steel import curbs until 2021

By Philip Blenkinsop

(Reuters) - The will limit imports of into the bloc following U.S. Donald Trump's imposition of metals tariffs after EU governments backed the plan in a vote on Wednesday.

It means that all imports will be subject to an effective cap until July 2021 to counter concerns of EU producers that European markets could be flooded by products that are no longer being imported into the U.S.

The said on Wednesday that EU member countries had backed its plan to impose "safeguards" and that definitive measures would enter force early in February.

The bloc had already imposed safeguards on a provisional basis on imports of 23 in July, with an expiry date of Feb 4.

The Commission's plan involves a quota set at the average level of imports over the past three years, plus 5 percent. A 25 percent tariff would apply once the quotas are filled.

There are also specific limits for exporting countries. The quotas would apply for three-month periods in order to limit stockpiling and could also be increased by 5 percent each year.

European auto manufacturers association has called the measures protectionist. It has said that to the have only dropped slightly and so little extra steel has being diverted to

The Commission says that import volumes into the EU increased significantly from March 2018, when the imposed tariffs of 25 percent on imports of steel and 10 percent on aluminium. It extended these measures to the European Union, and in June.

Steel group Eurofer, whose members include world number one and Germany's ThyssenKrupp, has welcomed the safeguards.

The main exporters of steel to the EU are China, India, Russia, South Korea, and

