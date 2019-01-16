Fiserv to buy First Data in $22 billion stock deal

(Reuters) - U.S. provider Inc said on Wednesday it will buy Corp in a $22 billion deal, making it one of the largest acquisitions in the sector.

The all-stock deal is at a premium of nearly 30 percent over First Data's closing price on Tuesday.

shares rose 17.1 percent to $20.55 in early trading, while shares fell 5.4 percent to $71.

shareholders will own 57.5 percent of the combined company and shareholders will own 42.5 percent. Fiserv offered 0.303 of its shares for each First Data share.

Fiserv will become of the combined company.

After the deal closes in the second half of 2019, the combined company's adjusted earnings per share is expected increase by more than 20 percent in the first full year, the companies said.

was the to Fiserv and BofA Merrill Lynch for First Data.

