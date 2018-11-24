Exclusive: Logitech in talks to acquire headphone maker Plantronics - sources

By B. and O'Donnell

(Reuters) - International SA, a Swiss manufacturer of keyboards and webcams, is in discussions to acquire Plantronics Inc, a U.S. maker of earpieces and gaming headsets, people familiar with the matter said on Friday.

The deal would be by far Logitech's largest acquisition and would illustrate the company's push to diversify its business. It would come as and Plantronics seek to keep down following the introduction of tariffs on imports from into the

has offered more than $2.2 billion to acquire Plantronics, one of the sources said. As of the end of trading on Friday, Plantronics had a market capitalization of about $2 billion.

If the negotiations prove successful, a deal between Logitech and Plantronics could come as early as next week, the sources said, cautioning that it was also possible that no agreement would be reached.

The sources asked not to be identified because the negotiations are confidential. Plantronics declined to comment, while Logitech did not respond to a request for comment.

Plantronics shares jumped 5.6 percent to $56.50 on the in after hours trading in on Friday.

Logitech's and Plantonics' businesses have been under pressure as a result of new offerings being developed, not just from network gear makers such as Cisco Systems Inc, but also from major companies such as and owner Alphabet Inc.

Founded in 1981, Logitech has been countering declining sales of personal computers by focusing on consumer accessories that are benefiting from the growth of cloud computing, such as gaming, music, smart home connectivity and The Lausanne-based company has a market capitalization of $5.6 billion.

Last year, Logitech acquired for $85 million in cash to expand in the video game sector.

Santa Cruz, California-based Plantronics makes unified communications systems, wireless headsets, conferencing systems, and some software, which it sells to businesses and consumers.

Founded in 1961, Plantronics' first products were lightweight headsets for It later became known for selling headsets to the (NASA), including the ones worn by during his first moonwalk in 1969.

A sale of Plantronics would come on the heels of the company's $2 billion acquisition in July of U.S.

Private equity firm owns 16 percent of Plantronics, making it its largest shareholder. had reported earlier this month that Plantronics was exploring a sale.

