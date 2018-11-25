Exclusive: Rosneft's Sechin flies to Venezuela, rebukes Maduro over oil shipments

By Alexandra and Parraga

WASHINGTON/MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - The of Russian company Rosneft, Igor Sechin, flew to this week to meet Venezuelan and complain over delayed shipments designed to repay loans, two sources briefed on the conversation said on Saturday.

The visit, which was not publicly disclosed, is one of the clearest signs of strain between crisis-stricken and its key

Over the last few years, has become Venezuela's lender of last resort, with the and handing at least $17 billion in loans and credit lines since 2006, according to calculations.

company is repaying almost all of those debts with oil, but a meltdown in its has left it struggling to fulfill obligations.

Sechin and a large delegation of executives met with officials at in a hotel this week. Sechin also met with Venezuela's Maduro, and chided him overoil-for-loans shipments that are behind schedule.

"He brought information showing that they were meeting obligations with but not with them," said one source with knowledge of the talks.

"They're running around in because of this," added the source, asking to remain anonymous because he was not authorized to speak to media.

The country's has fallen to just 1.17 million barrels-per-day, a 37 percent drop in the last year, according to reports from secondary sources to OPEC, leaving it struggling to ship Russian entities the roughly 380,000 bpd it has agreed to send, according to PDVSA documents seen by

The closing of a dock at Venezuela's main oil export port, through which the vast majority of shipments to transit, has delayed millions of barrels in crude since August.

Sechin handed Maduro graphics about to Russian entities compared with China, the two sources said.

Top China, which has ploughed more than $50 billion into Venezuela, also gets reimbursed in oil.

According to calculations based on PDVSA data, the Caracas-based company delivered around 463,500 bpd to Chinese firms between January and August, a roughly 60 percent compliance rate. That compares with around 176,680 bpd to Russian entities, or a 40 percent compliance rate.

and PDVSA did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

One of the sources with knowledge of Sechin's visit, as well as two separate sources, said a Chinese delegation was also in this week.

CHINA, VIE FOR OIL

As of early 2017, PDVSA began to fall months behind on shipments of crude and fuel under the loan deals with and due to problems in its oil industry, home to the world's biggest crude reserves, according to documents reviewed by Reuters.

The problems include operational mishaps, such as refining outages and delayed cleaning of tanker hulls, and financial disputes with service providers owed money by PDVSA.

This April, Rosneft and PDVSA signed a refinancing agreement designed to allow the Venezuelan company to catch up on delayed loan payments by delivering more crude to Rosneft. Under the refinancing, PDVSA has to provide Rosneft with some 380,000 bpd, up from around 310,000 bpd, according to Reuters calculations.

The Russian company was planning on using to pick up the cargoes, before an August tanker collision delayed exports to Rosneft. PDVSA reopened the dock earlier this month, sources said.

agreed to use ship-to-ship (STS) operations to avoid Venezuela's clogged ports. However, the clients to whom Rosneft sends Venezuelan crude, Russian-backed Indian refiner and Indian conglomerate Reliance, did not agree to STS transfers, likely heightening delays.

(Additional reporting by Corina Pons, writing by Alexandra Ulmer; Editing by Susan Thomas)

